La Academia de las Artes y las Ciencias Cinematográficas (Ampas, por sus siglas en inglés) dio a conocer a los nominados para la 95° edición de los Premios Óscar. Esta gala tendrá lugar en el Teatro Dolby, en Ovation Hollywood el próximo domingo 12 de marzo, cita en la que se destacará a las mejores figuras del cine durante 2022.

Entre los nominados se destacan a Austin Butler con la película 'Elves', Pablo Mezcal por 'Aftersun' y Brendan Fraser por la cinta 'The Whale', dentro de la categoría de Mejor actor en un papel principal.

En cuanto a las nominaciones de Mejor actriz en un papel principal están Michelle Yeoh por 'Everything Everywhere All at Once', Michelle Williams por 'The Fabelmans' y Ana De Armas con la cinta 'Blonde'.

A continuación el listado de los nominados:

Actor en un papel principal: Austin Butler (Elvis), Colin Farrel (The Banshees of Inisherin), Brendan Frasel (The Whale), Pablo Mezcal (Aftersun) y Bill Nighy (Living).

Actor en un papel secundario: Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin), Brian Tyree Henry (Causeway), Judd Hirsch (The Fabelmans), Barry Keoghan (The Banshees of Inisherin) y Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All at Once).

Reparto del filme 'Everything Everywhere All At Once'. EFE

Actriz en un papel principal: Cate Blanchett (Tár), Ana de Armas (Blonde), Andrea Riseborough (To Leslie), Michelle Williams (The Fabelmans) y Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All at Once).

Actriz en un papel secundario: Ángela Bassett (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever), Hong Chau (The Whale), Kerry Condón (The Banshees of Inisherin), Jamie Lee Curtis (Everything Everywhere All at Once) y Estefanía Hsu (Everything Everywhere All at Once).

Largometraje animado: Pinocho de Guillermo del Toro (Guillermo del Toro, Mark Gustafson, Gary Ungar y Alex Bulkley), Marcel the Shell with shoes on (Dean Fleischer Camp, Elisabeth Holm, Andrew Goldman, Caroline Kaplan y Paul Mezey), Puss in boots: the last wish (Joel Crawford y Mark Swift), The Sea Best (Chris Williams y Jed Schlanger) y Turning Red (Domee Shi y Lindsey Collins).

Cinematografía: All Quiet on the Western Front (Amigo James), Bardo, False Chronicles of a Handful of Truths ( Darío Khondji), Elvis (Mandy Caminante), Empire of Light (Roger Deakins) y Tár (Florian Hoffmeister).

Diseño de vestuario: Babylon (María Zofrés), Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Ruth Carter), Elvis (Catalina Martín), Everything Everywhere All at Once (Shirley Kurata) y Mrs. Harris goes to Paris (Jenny Beavan).

Dirigente: The Banshees of Inisherin (Martín McDonagh), Everything Everywhere All at Once(Daniel Kwan y Daniel Scheinert), The Fabelmans (Steven Spielberg), Tár (Campo Todd) y Triangle of Sadness (Ruben Ostlund).

El actor argentino Ricardo Darin. EFE

Largometraje documental: All the Breathes (Shaunak Sen, Aman Mann y Teddy Leifer), All the Beauty and the Bloodshed (Laura Poitras, Howard Gertler, John Lyons, Nan Goldin y Yoni Golijov), Fire of love (Sara Dosa, Shane Boris e Ina Fichman), A House Made of Splinters (Simon Lereng Wilmont y Monica Hellström) y Navalny (Daniel Roher, Odessa Rae, Diane Becker, Melanie Miller y Shane Boris).

Cortometraje documental: The Elephant Whisperers (Kartiki Gonsalves y Guneet Monga), Haulout (Evgenia Arbugaeva y Maxim Arbugaev), How do you measure the year? (Jay Rosenblatt), The Martha Mitchell Effect (Anne Alvergue y Beth Levison) y Stranger at the Gate (Joshua Seftel y Conall Jones).

Edición de película: The Banshees of Inisherin (Mikkel EG Nielsen), Elvis (Matt Villa y Jonathan Redmon), Everything Everywhere All at Once (Pablo Rogers), Tár (Mónica Willi) y Top Gun: Maverick (Eddie Hamilton).

Largometraje internacional: All Quiet on the Western Front (Alemania), Argentina, 1985 (Argentina), Close (Bélgica), EO (Polonia) y The Quiet Girl (Irlanda).

Maquillaje y peluquería: All Quiet on the Western Front (Heike Merker y Linda Eisenhamerová), The Batman (Naomi Donne, Mike Marino y Mike Fontaine), Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Camille Friend y Joel Harlow), Elvis (Mark Coulier, Jason Baird y Aldo Signoretti) y The Whale (Adrien Morot, Judy Chin y Anne Marie Bradley).

Música (partidura original): All Quiet on the Western Front (Volker Bertelmann), Babylon (Justin Hurwitz), The Banshees of Inisherin (Carter Burwell), Everything Everywhere All at Once (Hijo Lux) y The Fabelmans (Juan Williams).

Música (canción original): Applause (Dígalo como una mujer; Música y letra de Diane Warren), Hold my hand (Top Gun: Maverick; Música y letra de Lady Gaga y BloodPop), Lift me up (Pantera Negra: Wakanda para siempre; Música de Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler y Ludwig Goransson; Letra de Tems y Ryan Coogler), Naatu Naatu (RRR; Música de MM Keeravaani; Letra de Chandrabose) y This is a Life (Todo, en todas partes, todo a la vez; Música de Ryan Lott, David Byrne y Mitski; Letra de Ryan Lott y David Byrne).

Mejor imagen: All Quiet on the Western Front (Malte Grunert, Productor), Avatar: The way of water (James Cameron y Jon Landau, Productores), The Banshees of Inisherin (Graham Broadbent, Pete Czernin y Martin McDonagh, Productores), Elvis (Baz Luhrmann, Catherine Martin, Gail Berman, Patrick McCormick y Schuyler Weiss, productores), Everything Everywhere All at Once (Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert y Jonathan Wang, Productores), The Fabelmans (Kristie Macosko Krieger, Steven Spielberg y Tony Kushner, Productores), Tár (Todd Field, Alexandra Milchan y Scott Lambert, Productores), Top Gun: Maverick (Tom Cruise, Christopher McQuarrie, David Ellison y Jerry Bruckheimer, productores), Triangle of Sadness (Erik Hemmendorff y Philippe Bober, Productores) y Women talking (Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner y Frances McDormand, Productores).

El director de cine mexicano Guillermo del Toro. EFE

Diseño de producción: All Quiet on the Western Front (Christian M. Goldbeck; Decoración del set: Ernestine Hipper), Avatar: The Way of Water (Dylan Cole y Ben Procter; Decoración del set: Vanessa Cole), Babylon (Florencia Martín; Decoración escenográfica: Anthony Carlino), Elvis (Catherine Martin y Karen Murphy; Decoración del set: Bev Dunn) y The Fabelmans (Rick Carter; Decoración del set: Karen O'Hara).

Cortometraje (animación): The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Hourse (Charlie Mackesy y Matthew Freud), The Flying Sailor (Amanda Forbis y Wendy Tilby), Ice Merchants (João González y Bruno Caetano) My Year of Dicks (Sara Gunnarsdóttir y Pamela Ribon) y An Ostrich told me the World is Fake and i Think i Believe It (Lachlan Pendragón).

Cortometraje (live action): An Irish Goodbye (Tom Berkeley y Ross White), Ivalu (Anders Walter y Rebecca Pruzan), Le Pupille (Alice Rohrwacher y Alfonso Cuarón), Night Ride (Eirik Tveiten y Gaute Lid Larssen) y The Red Suitcase (Ciro Neshvad).

Sonido: All Quiet on the Western Front (Viktor Prášil, Frank Kruse, Markus Stemler, Lars Ginzel y Stefan Korte), Avatar: The Way of Water (Julian Howarth, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Dick Bernstein, Christopher Boyes, Gary Summers y Michael Hedges), The Batman (Stuart Wilson, William Files, Douglas Murray y Andy Nelson), Elvis (David Lee, Wayne Pashley, Andy Nelson y Michael Keller) y Top Gun: Maverick (Mark Weingarten, James H. Mather, Al Nelson, Chris Burdon y Mark Taylor).

Efectos visuales: All Quiet on the Western Front (Frank Petzold, Viktor Müller, Markus Frank y Kamil Jafar), Avatar: The Way of Water (Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon y Daniel Barrett), The Batman (Dan Lemmon, Russell Earl, Anders Langlands y Dominic Tuohy), Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Geoffrey Baumann, Craig Hammack, R. Christopher White y Dan Sudick) y Top Gun: Maverick (Ryan Tudhope, Seth Hill, Bryan Litson y Scott R. Fisher).

Escritura (guion adaptado): All Quiet on the Western Front (Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson e Ian Stokell), Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (Rian Johnson), Living (Kazuo Ishiguro), Top Gun: Maverick (Ehren Kruger y Eric Warren Singer y Christopher McQuarrie; Historia de Peter Craig y Justin Marks) y Women Talking (Sarah Polley).

Escritura (guion original): The Banshees of Inisherin (Martín McDonagh), Everything Everywhere All at Once (Daniel Kwan y Daniel Scheinert), The Fabelmans (Steven Spielberg y Tony Kushner), Tár (Todd Field) y Triangle of Sadness (Ruben Östlund).