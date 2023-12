Papa lamenta fin de tregua en Gaza y pide nuevo cese el fuego lo antes posible

Pope Francis is seen on a giant screen at St. Peter's square in The Vatican as he delivers the Angelus prayer on December 3, 2023. - Pope Francis's health is "improving," the Vatican said yesterday, after the pontiff was forced to cancel his attendance at the COP28 climate conference because of bronchitis. Even so, to avoid exposing him to temperature variations, the 86-year-old Argentinian recited the traditional Angelus Prayer from his private quarters. (Photo by Tiziana FABI / AFP)