Siete muertos y decenas de heridos en violencia electoral en India

Paramilitary personnel stand guard at the entrance of a polling station during West Bengal's 'Panchayat' or local elections, on the outskirts of Kolkata on July 8, 2023. - At least seven people were killed and dozens more injured in India on July 8 after clashes over local polls in West Bengal, a state notorious for political violence during election campaigns. (Photo by DIBYANGSHU SARKAR / AFP)