Nueva York eleva a cuatro el número de fallecidos en el estado a causa de vapear

epa03610675 A person smokes an electronic cigarette in Nice, France, 05 March 2013. Media reports on 05 March state that French Minister for Social Affairs and Health Marisol Touraine is to launch an investigation into the side effects of the flavours used in the electronic cigarettes. The French Agency for Safety and Health Products (AFSSAPS) already in 2011 had recommended not to use them. EPA/SEBASTIEN NOGIER