  • 26/06/2024 10:53
Caída de una cabina del teleférico de Medellín deja un muerto y varios heridos

Accidente
Medellín, Colombia
Police officers guard the site where a Metrocable cable railway cabin fell after derailing at one of the stations in Medellin, Colombia, on June 26, 2024. JAIME SALDARRIAGA / AFP
People watch at the site where a Metrocable cable railway cabin fell after derailing at one of the stations in Medellin, Colombia, on June 26, 2024. JAIME SALDARRIAGA / AFP
Paramedics transport one of the injured after a Metrocable cable railway cabin fell after derailing at one of the stations in Medellin, Colombia, on June 26, 2024. JAIME SALDARRIAGA / AFP
Firefighters work at the site where a Metrocable cable railway cabin fell after derailing at one of the stations in Medellin, Colombia, on June 26, 2024. JAIME SALDARRIAGA / AFP
Police officers guard the site where a Metrocable cable railway cabin fell after derailing at one of the stations in Medellin, Colombia, on June 26, 2024. JAIME SALDARRIAGA / AFP
Police officers guard the site where a Metrocable cable railway cabin fell after derailing at one of the stations in Medellin, Colombia, on June 26, 2024. JAIME SALDARRIAGA / AFP
