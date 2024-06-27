Caída de una cabina del teleférico de Medellín deja un muerto y varios heridos

This frame grab taken from video posted on the WikiLeaks X account @wikileaks on June 25, 2024 shows WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange looking out of the window from a private jet as he flies from London to Saipan in the Northern Mariana Islands after reaching a plea deal with the US authorities. - WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange arrived at a US court on June 26 to face a final court hearing under a plea deal expected to end years of legal drama and allow him to return to his native Australia as a free man. (Photo by WikiLeaks ( )