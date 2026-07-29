La Opinión Gráfica del 30 de julio de 2026

KUMAMOTO (Japan), 28/07/2026.- A handout photo made available by the Ministry of Defense shows a building on fire following a powerful earthquake in Uki City, Kumamoto Prefecture, Japan, 28 July 2026. According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, an earthquake of a magnitude estimated at 7.1 struck Kumamoto Prefecture, southwestern Japan. (Terremoto/sismo, Japón) EFE/EPA/DEFENSE MNISTRY HANDOUT JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES ( )