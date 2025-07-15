Premios Emmy 2025: conoce a los nominados a las categorías principales

Esta es la lista de los nominados en las principales categorías de la 77.ª edición de los Premios Emmy a lo mejor de la televisión, que se entregarán en Los Ángeles el 14 de septiembre.

Severance, de Apple TV+, encabeza la lista con 27 candidaturas, seguido de El Pingüino, de HBO|Max, con 24, mientras que The Studio, también de Apple TV+, dominó el género de comedia con 23 nominaciones.

“Adolescencia”, la producción de Netflix, se impuso en las categorías de miniserie con 13 nominaciones.

- Mejor serie dramática

-”Andor”, Disney+

“The Diplomat”, Netflix

“The Last of Us”, HBO|Max

“Paradise”, Hulu

“The Pitt”, HBO|Max

“Severance”, Apple TV+

“Slow Horses”, Apple TV+

“The White Lotus”, HBO|Max

- Mejor comedia

-”Primaria Abbott”, ABC

“El oso”, FX On Hulu

“Hacks”, HBO|Max

“Nobody Wants This”, Netflix

“Only Murders in the Building”, Hulu

“Shrinking”, Apple TV+

“The Studio”, Apple TV+

“What We Do in the Shadows”, FX On Hulu

- Mejor miniserie

-”Adolescencia”, Netflix

“Black Mirror”, Netflix

“Dying for Sex”, FX On Hulu

“Monstruos: La historia de Lyle y Erik Menéndez”, Netflix

“El Pingüino”, HBO|Max

- Mejor actor dramático

-Sterling K. Brown, “Paradise”

Gary Oldman, “Caballos lentos”

Pedro Pascal, “The Last of Us”

Adam Scott, “Severance”

Noah Wyle, “The Pitt”

- Mejor actriz dramática

-Kathy Bates, “Matlock”

Sharon Horgan, “Malas hermanas”

Britt Lower, “Severance”

Bella Ramsey, “The Last of Us”

Keri Russell, “La diplomática”

- Mejor actor de comedia

-Adam Brody, “Nobody Wants This”

Seth Rogen, “The Studio”

Jason Segel, “Shrinking”

Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”

Jeremy Allen White, “El oso”

- Mejor actriz de comedia

-Uzo Aduba, “The Residence”

Kristen Bell, “Nobody Wants This”

Quinta Brunson, “Primaria Abbott”

Ayo Edebiri, “El oso”

Jean Smart, “Hacks”

- Mejor actor de miniserie o película para televisión

-Colin Farrell, “El Pingüino”

Stephen Graham, “Adolescencia”

Jake Gyllenhaal, “Presumed Innocent”

Brian Tyree Henry, “Dope Thief”

Cooper Koch, “Monstruos: La historia de Lyle y Erik Menéndez”

- Mejor actriz de miniserie o película para televisión

-Cate Blanchett, “Disclaimer”

Meghann Fahy, “Sirens”

Rashida Jones, “Black Mirror”

Cristin Milioti, “El Pingüino”

Michelle Williams, “Dying for Sex”

- Mejor actor de reparto de serie dramática

-Zach Cherry, “Severance”

Walton Gogginns, “The White Lotus”

Jason Isaacs, “The White Lotus”

Jamers Marsden, “Paradise”

Sam Rockwell, “The White Lotus”

Tramell Tillman, “Severance”

John Turturro, “Severance”

- Mejor actriz de reparto de serie dramática

-Patricia Arquette, “Severance”

Carrie Coon, “The White Lotus”

Katherine LaNasa, “The Pitt”

Julianne Nicholson, “Paradise”

Parker Posey, “The White Lotus”

Natasha Rothwell, “The White Lotus”

Aimee Lou Wood, “The White Lotus”

- Mejor actor de reparto de comedia

-Ike Barinholtz, “The Studio”

Colman Doming, “The Four Seasons”

Harrison Ford, “Shrinking”

Jeff Hiller, “Somebody Somewhere”

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, “El oso”

Michael Urie, “Shrinking”

Bowen Yang, “Saturday Night Live”

- Mejor actriz de reparto de comedia

-Liza Colón Zayas, “El oso”

Hannah Einbinder, “Hacks”

Kathryn Hahn, “The Studio”

Janelle James, “Primaria Abbott”

Cahterine O’Hara, “The Studio”

Sheryl Lee Ralph, “Primaria Abbott”

Jessica Williams, “Shrinking”

- Mejor actor de reparto de miniserie o película para televisión

-Javier Bardem, “Monstruos: La historia de Lyle y Erik Menéndez”

Bill Camp, “Presumed Innocent”

Owen Cooper, “Adolescencia”

Rob Delaney, “Dying for Sex”

Peter Sarsgaard, “Presumed Innocent”

Ashley Walters, “Adolescencia”

- Mejor actriz de reparto de miniserie o película para televisión

-Erin Doherty, “Adolescencia”

Ruth Negga, “Presumed Innocent”

Deirdre O’Connell, “El Pingüino”

Chloe Sevigny, “Monstruos: La historia de Lyle y Erik Menéndez”

Jenny Slate, “Dying for Sex”

Christine Tremarco, “Adolescencia”

Programas con más nominaciones:

”Severance”, Apple TV+ - 27

“El Pingüino”, HBO|Max - 24

“The Studio”, Apple TV+ - 23

“The White Lotus”, HBO|Max - 23

“The Last of Us”, HBO|Max - 16

“Andor”, Disney+ - 14

“Hacks”, HBO|Max - 14

“Adolescencia”, Netflix - 13