Premios Emmy 2025: conoce a los nominados a las categorías principales

Esta es la lista de los nominados en las principales categorías de la 77.ª edición de los Premios Emmy a lo mejor de la televisión, que se entregarán en Los Ángeles el 14 de septiembre.<b>Severance</b>, de Apple TV+, encabeza la lista con 27 candidaturas, seguido de <b>El Pingüino</b>, de HBO|Max, con 24, mientras que The Studio, también de <b>Apple TV+</b>, dominó el género de comedia con 23 nominaciones.'Adolescencia', la producción de Netflix, se impuso en las categorías de miniserie con 13 nominaciones.<b>- Mejor serie dramática</b> -'Andor', Disney+'The Diplomat', Netflix'The Last of Us', HBO|Max'Paradise', Hulu'The Pitt', HBO|Max'Severance', Apple TV+'Slow Horses', Apple TV+'The White Lotus', HBO|Max<b>- Mejor comedia</b>-'Primaria Abbott', ABC'El oso', FX On Hulu'Hacks', HBO|Max'Nobody Wants This', Netflix'Only Murders in the Building', Hulu'Shrinking', Apple TV+'The Studio', Apple TV+'What We Do in the Shadows', FX On Hulu<b>- Mejor miniserie</b> -'Adolescencia', Netflix'Black Mirror', Netflix'Dying for Sex', FX On Hulu'Monstruos: La historia de Lyle y Erik Menéndez', Netflix'El Pingüino', HBO|Max<b>- Mejor actor dramático</b>-Sterling K. Brown, 'Paradise'Gary Oldman, 'Caballos lentos'Pedro Pascal, 'The Last of Us'Adam Scott, 'Severance'Noah Wyle, 'The Pitt'<b>- Mejor actriz dramática</b> -Kathy Bates, 'Matlock'Sharon Horgan, 'Malas hermanas'Britt Lower, 'Severance'Bella Ramsey, 'The Last of Us'Keri Russell, 'La diplomática'<b>- Mejor actor de comedia</b> -Adam Brody, 'Nobody Wants This'Seth Rogen, 'The Studio'Jason Segel, 'Shrinking'Martin Short, 'Only Murders in the Building'Jeremy Allen White, 'El oso'<b>- Mejor actriz de comedia</b> -Uzo Aduba, 'The Residence'Kristen Bell, 'Nobody Wants This'Quinta Brunson, 'Primaria Abbott'Ayo Edebiri, 'El oso'Jean Smart, 'Hacks'<b>- Mejor actor de miniserie o película para televisión</b> -Colin Farrell, 'El Pingüino'Stephen Graham, 'Adolescencia'Jake Gyllenhaal, 'Presumed Innocent'Brian Tyree Henry, 'Dope Thief'Cooper Koch, 'Monstruos: La historia de Lyle y Erik Menéndez'<b>- Mejor actriz de miniserie o película para televisión</b> -Cate Blanchett, 'Disclaimer'Meghann Fahy, 'Sirens'Rashida Jones, 'Black Mirror'Cristin Milioti, 'El Pingüino'Michelle Williams, 'Dying for Sex'<b>- Mejor actor de reparto de serie dramática</b> -Zach Cherry, 'Severance'Walton Gogginns, 'The White Lotus'Jason Isaacs, 'The White Lotus'Jamers Marsden, 'Paradise'Sam Rockwell, 'The White Lotus'Tramell Tillman, 'Severance'John Turturro, 'Severance'<b>- Mejor actriz de reparto de serie dramática</b> -Patricia Arquette, 'Severance'Carrie Coon, 'The White Lotus'Katherine LaNasa, 'The Pitt'Julianne Nicholson, 'Paradise'Parker Posey, 'The White Lotus'Natasha Rothwell, 'The White Lotus'Aimee Lou Wood, 'The White Lotus'<b>- Mejor actor de reparto de comedia</b> -Ike Barinholtz, 'The Studio'Colman Doming, 'The Four Seasons'Harrison Ford, 'Shrinking'Jeff Hiller, 'Somebody Somewhere'Ebon Moss-Bachrach, 'El oso'Michael Urie, 'Shrinking'Bowen Yang, 'Saturday Night Live'- Mejor actriz de reparto de comedia -Liza Colón Zayas, 'El oso'Hannah Einbinder, 'Hacks'Kathryn Hahn, 'The Studio'Janelle James, 'Primaria Abbott'Cahterine O’Hara, 'The Studio'Sheryl Lee Ralph, 'Primaria Abbott'Jessica Williams, 'Shrinking'<b>- Mejor actor de reparto de miniserie o película para televisión</b> -Javier Bardem, 'Monstruos: La historia de Lyle y Erik Menéndez'Bill Camp, 'Presumed Innocent'Owen Cooper, 'Adolescencia'Rob Delaney, 'Dying for Sex'Peter Sarsgaard, 'Presumed Innocent'Ashley Walters, 'Adolescencia'<b>- Mejor actriz de reparto de miniserie o película para televisión</b> -Erin Doherty, 'Adolescencia'Ruth Negga, 'Presumed Innocent'Deirdre O’Connell, 'El Pingüino'Chloe Sevigny, 'Monstruos: La historia de Lyle y Erik Menéndez'Jenny Slate, 'Dying for Sex'Christine Tremarco, 'Adolescencia'<b>Programas con más nominaciones:</b>'Severance', Apple TV+ - 27'El Pingüino', HBO|Max - 24'The Studio', Apple TV+ - 23'The White Lotus', HBO|Max - 23'The Last of Us', HBO|Max - 16'Andor', Disney+ - 14'Hacks', HBO|Max - 14'Adolescencia', Netflix - 13