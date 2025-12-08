A continuación una lista de los nominados a las principales categorías de los Globos de Oro anunciadas este lunes en Beverly Hills.La políticamente cargada 'Una batalla tras otra' lidera con 9 nominaciones la contienda por los premios que serán entregados el 11 de enero, seguida del drama noruego 'Valor sentimental', con 8, y la cinta de terror de época 'Pecadores', con 7.<b>CINE</b><b>Mejor película dramática</b>'Frankenstein' (Netflix)'Hamnet' (Focus Features)'Un simple accidente' (Neon)'El agente secreto' (Neon)'Valor sentimental' (Neon)'Pecadores' (Warner Bros. Pictures)<b>Mejor película musical o de comedia</b>'Blue Moon' (Sony Pictures Classics)'Bugonia' (Focus Features)'Marty Supreme' (A24)'No Other Choice' (Neon)Nouvelle Vague (Netflix)'Una batalla tras otra' (Warner Bros. Pictures)<b>Mejor actor, drama</b>Joel Edgerton ('Sueños de trenes')Oscar Isaac ('Frankenstein')Dwayne Johnson ('La máquina: The Smashing Machine')Michael B. Jordan ('Pecadores')Wagner Moura ('El agente secreto')Jeremy Allen White ('Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere')<b>Mejor actriz, drama</b>Jessie Buckley ('Hamnet')Jennifer Lawrence ('Mátate, amor')Renate Reinsve ('Valor sentimental')Julia Roberts ('Cacería de brujas')Tessa Thompson ('Hedda')Eva Victor ('Lo siento, cariño')<b>Mejor actor, musical o comedia</b>Timothée Chalamet ('Marty Supremo')George Clooney ('Jay Kelly')Leonardo Dicaprio ('Una batalla tras otra')Ethan Hawke ('Blue Moon')Lee Byung-Hun ('No Other Choice')Jesse Plemons ('Bugonia')<b>Mejor actriz, musical o comedia</b>Rose Byrne ('If I Had Legs I’d Kick You')Cynthia Erivo ('Wicked: For Good')Kate Hudson ('Song Sung Blue')Chase Infiniti ('Una batalla tras otra')Amanda Seyfried ('El testimonio de Ann Lee')Emma Stone ('Bugonia')<b>Mejor actor de reparto</b>Benicio Del Toro ('Una batalla tras otra')Jacob Elordi ('Frankenstein')Paul Mescal ('Hamnet')Sean Penn ('Una batalla tras otra')Adam Sandler ('Jay Kelly')Stellan Skarsgård ('Valor sentimental')<b>Mejor actriz de reparto</b>Emily Blunt ('La máquina: The Smashing Machine')Elle Fanning ('Valor sentimental')Ariana Grande ('Wicked: For Good')Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas ('Valor sentimental')Amy Madigan ('La hora de la desaparición')Teyana Taylor ('Una batalla tras otra')<b>Mejor director</b>Paul Thomas Anderson ('Una batalla tras otra')Ryan Coogler ('Pecadores')Guillermo Del Toro ('Frankenstein')Jafar Panahi ('Un simple accidente')Joachim Trier ('Valor sentimental')Chloé Zhao ('Hamnet')<b>Mejor película en idioma no inglés</b>'Un simple accidente' (Neon) - Francia'No Other Choice' (Neon) - Corea del Sur'El agente secreto' (Neon) - Brasil'Valor Sentimental' (Neon) - Noruega'Sirat. Trance en el desierto' (Neon) - España'La voz de Hind Rajab' (Willa) - Túnez<b>Mejor logro cinematográfico o taquillero</b>'Avatar: Fire and Ash' (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)'F1' (Apple Original Films)'Las guerreras k-pop' (Netflix)'Misión imposible: Sentencia final' (Paramount Pictures)'Pecadores' (Warner Bros. Pictures)'La hora de la desaparición' (Warner Bros. Pictures, New Line Cinema)'Wicked: For Good' (Universal Pictures)'Zootopia 2' (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)<b>Mejor película animada</b>'Arco' (Neon)'Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Infinity Castle' (Aniplex, Crunchyroll, Sony Pictures Entertainment)'Elio' (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)'Las guerreras k-pop' (Netflix)'Little Amélie Or The Character Of Rain' (Gkids)'Zootopia 2' (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)<b>- TELEVISIÓN -</b><b>Mejor serie dramática</b>'La diplomática' (Netflix)'The Pitt' (HBO Max)'Pluribus' (Apple Tv)'Severance' (Apple Tv)'Caballos lentos'(Apple Tv)'The White Lotus' (HBO Max)<b>Mejor actor dramático</b>Sterling K. Brown ('Paradise')Diego Luna ('Andor')Gary Oldman ('Caballos lentos')Mark Ruffalo ('Task')Adam Scott ('Severance')Noah Wyle ('The Pitt')<b>Mejor actriz dramática</b>Kathy Bates ('Matlock')Britt Lower ('Severance')Helen Mirren ('Mobland')Bella Ramsey ('The Last Of Us')Keri Russell ('La diplomática')Rhea Seehorn ('Pluribus')<b>Mejor serie musical o de comedia</b>'Primaria Abbott' (Abc)'El oso' (Fx On Hulu)'Hacks' (HBO Max)'Nobody Wants This' (Netflix)'Only Murders In The Building' (Hulu)'The Studio' (Apple Tv)<b>Mejor actor musical o de comedia</b>Adam Brody ('Nobody Wants This')Steve Martin ('Only Murders In The Building')Glen Powell ('Chad Powers')Seth Rogen ('The Studio')Martin Short ('Only Murders In The Building')Jeremy Allen White ('El oso')<b>Mejor actriz musical o de comedia</b>Kristen Bell ('Nobody Wants This')Ayo Edebiri ('El oso')Selena Gomez ('Only Murders In The Building')Natasha Lyonne ('Poker Face')Jenna Ortega ('Merlina')Jean Smart ('Hacks')<b>Mejor miniserie o película para televisión</b>'Adolescencia' (Netflix)'All Her Fault' (Peacock)'La bestia en mí' (Netflix)'Black Mirror' (Netflix)'Dying For Sex' (Fx On Hulu)'The Girlfriend' (Prime Video)<b>Mejor actor de miniserie o película para televisión</b>Jacob Elordi ('The Narrow Road To The Deep North')Paul Giamatti ('Black Mirror')Stephen Graham ('Adolescencia')Charlie Hunnam ('Monstruos: La historia de Ed Gein')Jude Law ('Black Rabbit')Matthew Rhys ('La bestia en mí')<b>Mejor actriz de miniserie o película para televisión</b>Claire Danes ('La bestia en mí')Rashida Jones ('Black Mirror')Amanda Seyfried ('Long Bright River')Sarah Snook ('All Her Fault')Michelle Williams ('Dying For Sex')Robin Wright ('The Girlfriend')<b>PELÍCULAS CON MÁS NOMINACIONES</b>'Una batalla tras otra' - 9'Valor sentimental' - 8'Pecadores' - 7'Hamnet' - 6'Frankestein' - 5