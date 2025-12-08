A continuación una lista de los nominados a las principales categorías de los Globos de Oro anunciadas este lunes en Beverly Hills.

La políticamente cargada “Una batalla tras otra” lidera con 9 nominaciones la contienda por los premios que serán entregados el 11 de enero, seguida del drama noruego “Valor sentimental”, con 8, y la cinta de terror de época “Pecadores”, con 7.

CINE

Mejor película dramática

“Frankenstein” (Netflix)

“Hamnet” (Focus Features)

“Un simple accidente” (Neon)

“El agente secreto” (Neon)

“Valor sentimental” (Neon)

“Pecadores” (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Mejor película musical o de comedia

“Blue Moon” (Sony Pictures Classics)

“Bugonia” (Focus Features)

“Marty Supreme” (A24)

“No Other Choice” (Neon)

Nouvelle Vague (Netflix)

“Una batalla tras otra” (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Mejor actor, drama

Joel Edgerton (“Sueños de trenes”)

Oscar Isaac (“Frankenstein”)

Dwayne Johnson (“La máquina: The Smashing Machine”)

Michael B. Jordan (“Pecadores”)

Wagner Moura (“El agente secreto”)

Jeremy Allen White (“Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere”)

Mejor actriz, drama

Jessie Buckley (“Hamnet”)

Jennifer Lawrence (“Mátate, amor”)

Renate Reinsve (“Valor sentimental”)

Julia Roberts (“Cacería de brujas”)

Tessa Thompson (“Hedda”)

Eva Victor (“Lo siento, cariño”)

Mejor actor, musical o comedia

Timothée Chalamet (“Marty Supremo”)

George Clooney (“Jay Kelly”)

Leonardo Dicaprio (“Una batalla tras otra”)

Ethan Hawke (“Blue Moon”)

Lee Byung-Hun (“No Other Choice”)

Jesse Plemons (“Bugonia”)

Mejor actriz, musical o comedia

Rose Byrne (“If I Had Legs I’d Kick You”)

Cynthia Erivo (“Wicked: For Good”)

Kate Hudson (“Song Sung Blue”)

Chase Infiniti (“Una batalla tras otra”)

Amanda Seyfried (“El testimonio de Ann Lee”)

Emma Stone (“Bugonia”)

Mejor actor de reparto

Benicio Del Toro (“Una batalla tras otra”)

Jacob Elordi (“Frankenstein”)

Paul Mescal (“Hamnet”)

Sean Penn (“Una batalla tras otra”)

Adam Sandler (“Jay Kelly”)

Stellan Skarsgård (“Valor sentimental”)

Mejor actriz de reparto

Emily Blunt (“La máquina: The Smashing Machine”)

Elle Fanning (“Valor sentimental”)

Ariana Grande (“Wicked: For Good”)

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas (“Valor sentimental”)

Amy Madigan (“La hora de la desaparición”)

Teyana Taylor (“Una batalla tras otra”)

Mejor director

Paul Thomas Anderson (“Una batalla tras otra”)

Ryan Coogler (“Pecadores”)

Guillermo Del Toro (“Frankenstein”)

Jafar Panahi (“Un simple accidente”)

Joachim Trier (“Valor sentimental”)

Chloé Zhao (“Hamnet”)

Mejor película en idioma no inglés

“Un simple accidente” (Neon) - Francia

“No Other Choice” (Neon) - Corea del Sur

“El agente secreto” (Neon) - Brasil

“Valor Sentimental” (Neon) - Noruega

“Sirat. Trance en el desierto” (Neon) - España

“La voz de Hind Rajab” (Willa) - Túnez

Mejor logro cinematográfico o taquillero

“Avatar: Fire and Ash” (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

“F1” (Apple Original Films)

“Las guerreras k-pop” (Netflix)

“Misión imposible: Sentencia final” (Paramount Pictures)

“Pecadores” (Warner Bros. Pictures)

“La hora de la desaparición” (Warner Bros. Pictures, New Line Cinema)

“Wicked: For Good” (Universal Pictures)

“Zootopia 2” (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

Mejor película animada

“Arco” (Neon)

“Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Infinity Castle” (Aniplex, Crunchyroll, Sony Pictures Entertainment)

“Elio” (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

“Las guerreras k-pop” (Netflix)

“Little Amélie Or The Character Of Rain” (Gkids)

“Zootopia 2” (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

- TELEVISIÓN -

Mejor serie dramática

“La diplomática” (Netflix)

“The Pitt” (HBO Max)

“Pluribus” (Apple Tv)

“Severance” (Apple Tv)

“Caballos lentos”(Apple Tv)

“The White Lotus” (HBO Max)

Mejor actor dramático

Sterling K. Brown (“Paradise”)

Diego Luna (“Andor”)

Gary Oldman (“Caballos lentos”)

Mark Ruffalo (“Task”)

Adam Scott (“Severance”)

Noah Wyle (“The Pitt”)

Mejor actriz dramática

Kathy Bates (“Matlock”)

Britt Lower (“Severance”)

Helen Mirren (“Mobland”)

Bella Ramsey (“The Last Of Us”)

Keri Russell (“La diplomática”)

Rhea Seehorn (“Pluribus”)

Mejor serie musical o de comedia

“Primaria Abbott” (Abc)

“El oso” (Fx On Hulu)

“Hacks” (HBO Max)

“Nobody Wants This” (Netflix)

“Only Murders In The Building” (Hulu)

“The Studio” (Apple Tv)

Mejor actor musical o de comedia

Adam Brody (“Nobody Wants This”)

Steve Martin (“Only Murders In The Building”)

Glen Powell (“Chad Powers”)

Seth Rogen (“The Studio”)

Martin Short (“Only Murders In The Building”)

Jeremy Allen White (“El oso”)

Mejor actriz musical o de comedia

Kristen Bell (“Nobody Wants This”)

Ayo Edebiri (“El oso”)

Selena Gomez (“Only Murders In The Building”)

Natasha Lyonne (“Poker Face”)

Jenna Ortega (“Merlina”)

Jean Smart (“Hacks”)

Mejor miniserie o película para televisión

“Adolescencia” (Netflix)

“All Her Fault” (Peacock)

“La bestia en mí” (Netflix)

“Black Mirror” (Netflix)

“Dying For Sex” (Fx On Hulu)

“The Girlfriend” (Prime Video)

Mejor actor de miniserie o película para televisión

Jacob Elordi (“The Narrow Road To The Deep North”)

Paul Giamatti (“Black Mirror”)

Stephen Graham (“Adolescencia”)

Charlie Hunnam (“Monstruos: La historia de Ed Gein”)

Jude Law (“Black Rabbit”)

Matthew Rhys (“La bestia en mí”)

Mejor actriz de miniserie o película para televisión

Claire Danes (“La bestia en mí”)

Rashida Jones (“Black Mirror”)

Amanda Seyfried (“Long Bright River”)

Sarah Snook (“All Her Fault”)

Michelle Williams (“Dying For Sex”)

Robin Wright (“The Girlfriend”)

PELÍCULAS CON MÁS NOMINACIONES

“Una batalla tras otra” - 9

“Valor sentimental” - 8

“Pecadores” - 7

“Hamnet” - 6

“Frankestein” - 5