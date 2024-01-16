”The Bear” y “Succession” deslumbran en la noche de los Emmy Awards

Con seis premios cada uno, el clan Roy de “Succession” y la familia encontrada de “The Bear” fueron los mayores ganadores de los Emmy. El drama familiar de HBO y la comedia de FX dominaron la 75ª edición de los premios Primetime Emmy, incluyendo un premio a mejor drama por “Succession” y un premio a mejor comedia por “The Bear”.

Pero quizás haya sido Elton John el mayor ganador de la noche, quien se unió al ultra exclusivo club EGOT con su victoria por el destacado especial de variedades de “Elton John: Farewell From Dodger Stadium”. De cualquier manera, la noche más importante de la televisión regresó en todo su esplendor el pasado lunes 15 de enero.Otra serie que disfrutó del oro Emmy es “Beef” de Netflix, que obtuvo cinco premios. La miniserie dirigida por Lee Sung Jin, que ganó el premio a la mejor serie limitada/antología, le valió a las estrellas Ali Wong y Steven Yeun premios como actriz principal y actor principal en una serie limitada/película para televisión.

“Succession” y “The Last of Us”, el drama de acción post-apocalíptico de HBO, fueron los principales contendientes este año, ingresando al programa con 27 y 24 nominaciones, respectivamente. Ni “The Last of Us” ni “Ted Lasso”, el favorito de los fanáticos, que obtuvo 21 nominaciones, se llevaron a casa ningún premio durante la transmisión del lunes, aunque “Last of Us” obtuvo dos premios de actuación invitada en las ceremonias de Artes Creativas de la semana pasada.

Los premios Emmy de este año se pospusieron desde el 18 de septiembre de 2023 debido a la huelga dual de escritores y actores. La pausa marcó el retraso más significativo de los Emmy desde 2001.Estos son los mayores ganadores de la noche (en negrita):

Mejor serie dramática:

“Andor” (Disney+)

”Better Call Saul” (AMC)

”House of the Dragon” (HBO)

”The Crown” (Apple TV+)

”The Last of Us” (HBO)

“The White Lotus” (HBO)

Ganador: “Succession” (HBO)

”Yellowjackets” (Showtime)

Mejor serie de comedia:

”Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

”Barry” (HBO)

”Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)

”Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+)

Ganador: “The Bear” (FX)

”Jury Duty” (Freevee)

”The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon)

”Wednesday” (Netflix)

Actriz principal, serie dramática

Bella Ramsey, “The Last of Us” (HBO)

Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale” (Hulu)

Sharon Horgan, “Bad Sisters” (Apple TV+)

Melanie Lynskey, “Yellowjackets” (Showtime)

Keri Russell, “The Diplomat” (Netflix)

Ganadora: Sarah Snook, “Succession” (HBO)

Actor principal, serie dramática:

Jeff Bridges, “The Old Man” (FX)

Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul” (AMC)

Brian Cox, “Succession” (HBO)

Jeremy Strong, “Succession” (HBO)

Ganador: Kieran Culkin, “Succession” (HBO)

Pedro Pascal, “The Last of Us” (HBO)

Mejor serie limitada/antología:

Ganador: “Beef” (Netflix)

”Daisy Jones and the Six” (Amazon Prime)

”Fleishman is in Trouble” (Hulu)

“Dahmer − Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” (Netflix)

”Obi-Wan Kenobi” (Disney+)

Actriz principal, serie limitada/película para televisión:

Ganadora: Ali Wong, “Beef” (Netflix)

Dominique Fishback, “Swarm” (Amazon Prime)

Jessica Chastain “George & Tammy” (Showtime)

Kathryn Hahn, “Tiny Beautiful Things” (Hulu)

Lizzy Caplan, “Fleishman is in Trouble” (FX)

Riley Keough, “Daisy Jones & the Six” (Amazon Prime)

Actor principal, serie limitada/película para televisión:

Michael Shannon, “George & Tammy” (Showtime)

Daniel Radcliffe, “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story” (Roku Channel)

Evan Peters, “Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” (Netflix)

Kumail Nanjiani, “Welcome to Chippendales” (Hulu)

Ganador: Steven Yeun, “Beef” (Netflix)

Taron Egerton, “Black Bird” (Apple TV+)

Actor de reparto, serie limitada o de antología o película para televisión:

Jesse Plemons, “Love & Death” (HBO)

Joseph Lee, “Beef” (Netflix)

Murray Bartlett, “Welcome to Chippendales” (Hulu)

WINNER: Paul Walter Hauser, “Black Bird” (Apple TV+)

Ray Liotta, “Black Bird” (Apple TV+)

Richard Jenkins, “Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” (Netflix)

Young Mazino, “Beef” (Netflix)

Serie de variedades/charlas:

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” (ABC)

“Late Night With Seth Meyers” (NBC)

Ganador: “The Daily Show With Trevor Noah” (Comedy Central)

“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (CBS)

“The Problem With Jon Stewart” (Apple TV+)

Programa de Competencia:

Ganador: “RuPaul’s Drag Race” (VH1)

“The Amazing Race” (CBS)

”Survivor” (CBS)

“The Voice” (NBC)

“Top Chef” (Bravo)

Serie de variedades con guión:

”A Black Lady Sketch Show” (HBO)

Ganador: “Last Week Tonight With John Oliver” (HBO)

”Saturday Night Live” (NBC)

Actriz de reparto, serie limitada/antología o película para televisión:

Annaleigh Ashford, “Welcome to Chippendales” (Hulu)

Camila Morrone, “Daisy Jones & The Six” (Amazon Prime)

Claire Danes, “Fleishman is in Trouble” (FX)

Juliette Lewis, “Welcome to Chippendales” (Hulu)

Maria Bello, “Beef” (Netflix)

Merritt Wever, “Tiny Beautiful Things” (Hulu)

Ganadora: Niecy Nash-Betts, “Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” (Netflix)

Actriz de reparto, serie de comedia:

Alex Borstein, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon)

WINNER: Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear” (FX)

Hannah Waddingham, “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+)

Janelle James, “Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

Jessica Williams, “Shrinking” (Apple TV+)

Juno Temple, “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+)

Sheryl Lee Ralph, “Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

Actor de reparto, serie de comedia:

Anthony Carrigan, “Barry” (HBO)

Brett Goldstein, “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+)

Ganador: Ebon Moss-Bachrach, “The Bear” (FX)

Henry Winkler, “Barry” (HBO)

James Marsden, “Jury Duty” (Freevee)

Phil Dunster, “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+)

Tyler James Williams, “Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

Actriz de reparto, serie dramática:

Aubrey Plaza, “The White Lotus” (HBO)

Elizabeth Debicki, “The Crown” (Netflix)

J. Smith-Cameron, “Succession” (HBO)

Ganadora: Jennifer Coolidge, “The White Lotus” (HBO)

Meghann Fahy, “The White Lotus” (HBO)

Sabrina Impacciatore, “The White Lotus” (HBO)

Simona Tabasco, “The White Lotus” (HBO)

Rhea Seehorn, “Better Call Saul” (AMC)

Actor de reparto, serie dramática:

Alan Ruck, “Succession” (HBO)

Alexander Skarsgård, “Succession” (HBO)

F. Murray Abraham, “The White Lotus” (HBO)

Ganador: Matthew Macfadyen, “Succession” (HBO)

Michael Imperioli, “The White Lotus” (HBO)

Nicholas Braun, “Succession” (HBO)

Theo James, “The White Lotus” (HBO)

Will Sharpe, “The White Lotus” (HBO)

Actor principal, serie de comedia:

Bill Hader, “Barry” (HBO)

Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+)

Ganador: Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear” (FX)

Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)

Jason Segel, “Shrinking” (Apple TV+)

Actriz principal, serie de comedia:

Christina Applegate, “Dead to Me” (Netflix)

Jenna Ortega, “Wednesday” (Netflix)

Natasha Lyonne, “Poker Face” (Peacock)

Ganadora: Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon)

Presentador, programa reality o competencia:

Amy Poehler, Maya Rudolph, “Baking It” (Peacock)

Ganador: RuPaul Charles, “RuPaul’s Drag Race” (VH1)

Padma Lakshmi, “Top Chef” (Bravo)

Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan Frace, Antoni Porowski, Jonathan Van Ness, “Queer Eye” (Netflix)

Nicole Byer, “Nailed It!” (Netflix)

Contributing: Anthony Robledo, Erin Jensen and Olivia Munson, USA TODAY